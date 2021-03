Cafes and restaurants will be able to get a grant of up to 4,000 euro to set up an outdoor dining space in time for Summer.

A new 17 million euro scheme for developing outdoor dining capacity nationwide has been unveiled.

Local Authorities will also be given funding of up to 200 thousand euro to build permanent weatherproof outdoor dining spaces.

CEO of Failte Ireland Paul Kelly says some of these spaces may be up and running by this Summer: