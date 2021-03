The number of people in public hospitals with Covid-19 has dropped to its lowest level in three months.

290 people are receiving treatment - a drop of 20 in the past 24 hours.

65 people are in intensive care, the lowest number since early January.

It comes as 368 new cases and 14 deaths were confirmed yesterday with 13 of the new cases in Donegal.

Professor Emer Shelley from the Royal College of Physicians says people still need to be cautious despite falling hospital admissions: