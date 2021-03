On this week’s Business Matters Ciaran O’Donnell talks to Manus Gallagher, owner of Mannies Bar in Convoy. He's the third generation Manus Gallagher to run the well-known establishment, having taking over the business in 1997.

Ciaran also speaks to Bernard Gallagher who set up CMB Signs in Letterkenny in 2007 and currently employs eight people.

For the Backing Business segment, Ciaran is joined by Head of Business At Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Michael Margey.