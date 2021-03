Funding for a third Special Education Needs Classroom has been secured for Rosses Community School in Dungloe, it's in addition to accomodation works approved for the school in 2019.

Deputy Joe McHugh says if the planning and tendering process goes well, work could start on the project before the end of the year.

He's welcomed the extra funding, saying the school is a very inclusive and forward thinking one, which has been working on this project for a long time: