Taoiseach announces phased easing of restrictions

Taoiseach Michael Martin has confirmed a phased easing of restrictions will begin on 12th April with a full return to in-school teaching, two households meeting outdoors and travel restrictions relaxed to enable travel within your own county or within 20km of your residence if crossing county boundaries.

All residential construction projects will also recommence.

From the 19th of April, elite sports and inter county GAA activity can recommence, followed on April 26th by golf and tennis, underage sports training, and the reopening of outdoor visitor attractions such as zoos, open pet farms, and heritage sites.

Attendance at funerals will increase to 25

The measures announced today will continue up to the 4th of May, at which point consideration will be given to the full re-opening of construction, phased return of non-essential retail commencing with click and collect and outdoor retail, the recommencement of Personal Services such as hairdressing on a staggered basis and the re-opening of Museums, Galleries & Libraries

Religious services will also recommence on a staggered basis.

Taoiseach Michael Martin says however there is a very different context to today's announcement........