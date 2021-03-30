Substantial sum of money stolen from house in Ballyness, Falcarragh

A substantial sum of money in change form has been stolen from a house in Ballyness, Falcarragh.

Sometime between 4pm on Thursday March 25th and 8pm on Saturday March 27th, a window was smashed at the rear of the property and a money box containing a substantial amount of cash in change was stolen.

Gardai are appealing to anyone in the area who may have observed any unusual activity to come forward.

In particular, they are urging businesses in the surrounding areas to be vigilant in relation to requests for large amounts of change to be exchanged.