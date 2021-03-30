Sport set for April resumption

By
admin
-
Peader Mogan. Photo Geraldine Diver / Donegal GAA

Declan Bonner and Mickey McCann will have their Donegal football and hurling squads back in collective training from April 19th.

The Taoiseach Micheal Martin this evening confirmed that inter-county training can resume in the middle of next month with the National league target to start in May.

Certain high-performance training in other sports can also return on the same date, with approval to be granted by Sport Ireland.

Underage non-contact training can resume on April 26th.

The same date will see a return for individual outdoor sports like golf and tennis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR