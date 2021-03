Gardai in Buncrana have launched an investigation after 31 double oyster trestles were damaged at Clar Shore, Redcastle.

Sometime between January 14th and March 15th, the trestles were cut in half, removed from the shore and dumped further out in the sea in a manner which is said to be extremely dangerous for boats.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Gardai in Buncrana.