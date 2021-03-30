McLaughlin top of the world again in Everesting attempt

Donegal cyclist Ronan Mc Laughlin has reclaimed the Everesting world record by smashing the time by almost 20 minutes.

He climbed the 8,848 metres (29,029 feet) in a fantastic fast time of 6:40:54, to take the record off America’s Sean Gardner who set his marker in October of last year.

Mc Laughlin’s new record was set on Tuesday 23rd March at the scenic Mamore Gap in Inishowen.

He had completed 78 laps of the steep route with 76 of those counting in the record.

McLaughlin is no stranger to Everesting, last July his time of 7:04.41 set a new record, on that occasion it was also 20 minutes faster that the previous record set by six-time Grand Tour winner Alberto Contador.