A Letterkenny gym owner is calling for a plan to be put in place to allow gyms reopen next month.

It comes as Cabinet is set to meet this afternoon to discuss easing the 5km exercise limit, allowing some construction to return, some outdoor meet-ups and underage sport.

NPHET however, has warned the government against any significant relaxing of measures, warning of a fourth wave.

Emmet Rushe of Rushe Fitness feels the sector has been forgotten about: