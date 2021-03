Over 443,000 people are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment across the state today, a drop of over 6,200 on last week's figures. 15,013 are receiving the payment in Donegal, down 241 on last week.

More than 10,500 people closed their claim over the past seven days, 308 of them in Donegal.

Meanwhile, 4,292 people in the county are receiving enhanced illness benefit.