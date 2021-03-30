Ireland records 4,011 new cases of Covid-19 in past 7 days

4,011 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past seven days - a 5 per cent increase on the previous week.

It's after 539 new cases and one death were reported yesterday.

17 new cases were recorded in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 282 cases per 100,000 people, substantially higher than the national figure of 163.7.

313 Covid patients were in public hospitals last night with 70 people in intensive care.

Trinity College neuroscientist, Tomás Ryan who is also a member of I-SAG which advocates for Zero Covid says the final phase in the reopening of schools on April 12th may have to be delayed: