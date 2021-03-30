Gardai issue direct appeal to young people over vandalism in Meenlaragh/ Magheroarty

Gardai have issued a direct appeal to young people in the Meenlaragh/ Magheroarty area to put an end to vandalism.

It follows a string of criminal damage incidents over the past number of months.

The windows of a number of unoccupied properties have been smashed while damage was also caused to the local telecommunications site in the Cnoc Na Naomh area.

Most recently, damage was caused to the fuse box at the Holy Cross on Cnoc Na Naomh and a number of convex mirrors spray painted.

Garda Niall McGuire, on today’s Community Garda Slot says investigations are progressing: