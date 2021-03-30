Cllr says ‘Responding to Brexit’ study doesn’t go far enough for Donegal

A study examining the challenges for Donegal in the face of Brexit, doesn't go far enough.

That's according to Inishowen Councillor Nicholas Crossan who says Grant Thornton's 'Responding to Brexit - An Investment Plan for Donegal and the North West Region' failed to address the needs of cross border workers.

The report identifies a number of key focused strategic interventions which implemented, has the potential to enable Donegal and the North West region mitigate the risks identified by Brexit.

Councillor Crossan however, says the report lacked detail: