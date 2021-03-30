Change in people’s attitude needed towards Covid in Donegal – Dr Breslin

The Director of Public Health with HSE North West has warned there needs to be a change in people's attitudes if the rate of Covid-19 in Donegal is going to decrease.

The 14 day incidence rate of the virus in Donegal currently stands at 282 cases per 100,000 people which is substantially higher than the national figure of 163.7.

Dr Anthony Breslin says there have been a small number of cases emerging from creches and schools but the main driver of the increase in cases in the county is the result of people continuing to host events such as wakes and parties.

He told today's Nine til Noon Show that the priority now is to prevent the spread of Covid-19: