Pop-up testing centres will lead to increase in Covid cases

The five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has grown by five percent in the past week to 620.

604 new cases of the virus were announced yesterday as well as 13 more deaths - 45 of the new cases were in Donegal.

In public hospitals overnight there were 328 patients with the disease, which is down four percent since last Sunday, while latest figures show there's 68 patients in ICU.

Professor Sam McConkey from the RCSI says five pop-up testing centres will contribute to an increase in daily case numbers: