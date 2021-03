Homeowners affected by Mica are being encouraged to take part in a project to raise awareness of the issue.

'Mica , The Bigger Picture Project 2021' aims to create a pictorial account of homes showing the real effects of mica with a view towards getting the current redress scheme improved.

The closing date for submissions is this Wednesday March 31st.

Creator of the project Coreen Robinson says those affected coming together in this way could make a real difference: