Man attacked with hammer in Derry

A man has been attacked with a hammer in Derry overnight.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.

In a statement Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “Police received a report at approximately 9.45pm that up to eight masked man had arrived at a property in Earhart Park earlier that evening, at approximately 9.30pm, and spoke with a man at the address. It was reported one of the men was armed with a hammer.

“It was reported the man, aged in his twenties, was then subsequently assaulted close to the bus stop in Earhart Park and beaten with a hammer.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in Earhart Park area and witnessed this incident to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101.