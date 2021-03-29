Letterkenny project to receive largest share of €5.3M funding

Letterkenny is to receive the biggest allocation of the €5.3 million funding for Active Travel routes in Donegal.

The Cathedral one way project is getting €1M of the overall allocation to the county.

The project which will create a one way system linking the convent road -college Row /Sentry hill road accompanied with pedestrian links.

There had been concern in this particular area of the town surrounding the safety of school children and the movement of traffic flow.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny/Milford MD Cllr Donal Coyle says its great news for the town: