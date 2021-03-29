Green light for new housing development in Letterkenny

A new housing development has been given the green light for Letterkenny.

The project will see the construction of eleven new social housing units in the Killylastins area of the town.

The estate will consist of six 2-bedroom apartments, three 2-bedroom houses and two 3-bed houses.

The scheme is set to provide high quality and sustainable homes under the Rebuilding Ireland Action Plan.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says social housing is very much needed for Letterkenny and this is a step in the right direction: