€5.3 million allocated for Active Travel routes in Donegal

€5.3 million in funding has been allocated for Active Travel routes in Donegal.

It's one of the highest allocation nationwide.

The funding will accelerate the delivery of walking and cycling facilities across the county.

It’s part of an overall programme to ensure the delivery of almost 1,000 kilometres of improved walking and cycling infrastructure across the country by 2025.

In a statement Donegal Green Party Chairman Michael White says "the new funding is a huge boost to the rollout of Active Travel infrastructure. It will enable Donegal County Council to expand the great work they are already doing in delivering new walking and cycling routes across the county, and we will continue to support that work in any way we can. In particular, we are pushing for a new cycleway in Moville, Inishowen that runs past John Hume’s house to be named in his honour. We are also pressing for new cycleways and walkways in Carndonagh, Letterkenny, Milford, Stranorlar and Donegal Town.”

Minister Charlie McConalogue commented "The announcement today is a positive step for Donegal and provides green sustainable transport options to those in rural communities. The projects listed for Donegal will help create safer, greener and better spaces for people to live, work and visit."

He concluded "I thank my government colleagues Ministers Ryan and Naughton, the NTA and all the local communities who are committed to these projects."