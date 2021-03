It's hoped that Donegal people in their early 70s will get the nod for their Covid-19 vaccine in a fortnight's time.

More than 114,000 Covid-19 vaccines were administered nationwide in the week up to Friday.

In total, 567,000 people have been given the first dose of an injection, while 219,000 have been given a second dose.

GP and Clinical Lead of the Covid hub centre in Letterkenny Dr Paul Armstrong says they are working through the cohorts well: