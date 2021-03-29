Concern over ‘vague legislation’ on Covid restrictions

The Vice President of the Garda Representative Association believes that the legislation on Covid-19 restrictions is too vague and Gardai haven't been properly trained to enforce it.

It comes as GSOC revealed it has received more than 450 complaints about Garda enforcement of restrictions.

Donegal based Garda Brendan O'Connor feels Gardai are very much caught in the middle and are trying to navigate through ever-changing legislation.

He says members of the force are in some ways vulnerable without the necessary training and are effectively bearing the brunt of the frustration felt by the public: