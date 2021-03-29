Calls for introduction of wildflower gardens in Council owned estates

It's thought that introducing wildflower gardens in Council owned estates in Donegal would have many benefits.

A lot of estates across the county have vast green areas which largely go unused.

There are calls on Donegal County Council to explore the idea of establishing biodiversity gardens which it's thought would benefit both nature and save residents associations and the Council money on maintenance.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says the initiative has worked well in other areas and believes it would be a win win for all: