Calls for hair salons to re-open for vaccinated people labelled ‘ridiculous’

Calls for hair salons to be allowed re-open for fully vaccinated people has been labelled 'ridiculous' and a move that would discriminate against those who have yet to receive the jab.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation says it would provide a big boost for elderly people and healthcare workers who've received both jabs.

Local Healthcare worker, Evelyn spoke about the issue on today's Nine Till Noon Show, she says hairdressers had been providing a safe environment against Covid-19 and sees no reason why they shouldn't reopen in full to everyone: