Calls for free travel scheme to be extended to those with epilepsy

There are calls for the free travel scheme to be extended to include those with epilepsy.

It's estimated that around 40,000 thousand people in Ireland have the condition however in a small number of cases have to use public transport because they are fearful of driving or may have had their licence temporarily revoked.

They currently don't qualify for free travel because they don't avail of a disability allowance.

The issue is to be raised at today's sitting of Donegal County Council by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh.

He says it would cost the Government very little yet give a lot of reassurance to those affected: