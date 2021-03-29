539 new Covid 19 cases, 17 in Donegal

539 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening, with one additional Covid related deaths reported.

There were 17 new cases in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 282 cases per 100,000 people, substantially higher than the national figure of 163.7. In the 14 days to yesterday, Donegal had 449 new cases, the third highest figure in the country after Dublin and Kildare.

No new Covid related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today, with 65 new cases confirmed this afternoon, the lowest figure since September.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,667 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 28th March, the HPSC has been notified of 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 235,078* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

288 are men / 249 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

262 in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 30 in Westmeath, 26 in Galway, 21 in Meath, 21 in Offaly and the remaining 147 cases are spread across 20 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 331 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 70 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 26th 2021, 786,569 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

567,023 people have received their first dose

219,546 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 235,078 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 28 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 28Mar2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 28Mar2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Mar2021 to 28Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (15Mar2021 to 28Mar2021) Ireland 539 591 163.7 7,796 Offaly 21 27 455.4 355 Donegal 17 36 282 449 Dublin 262 249 248.9 3,353 Westmeath 30 21 218.5 194 Kildare 32 39 217.1 483 Meath 21 29 215.3 420 Longford 9 7 212.9 87 Laois 16 15 180.6 153 Tipperary 8 18 166.7 266 Cavan 14 13 157.5 120 Louth 13 18 156 201 Wexford 8 16 146.3 219 Roscommon <5 6 131.7 85 Waterford <5 7 120.5 140 Galway 26 18 117.8 304 Wicklow <5 14 111.6 159 Limerick 17 18 99 193 Carlow <5 2 98.4 56 Mayo 9 9 65.1 85 Leitrim <5 2 62.4 20 Sligo <5 1 61 40 Clare <5 5 58.9 70 Kilkenny <5 4 47.4 47 Monaghan <5 2 45.6 28 Cork 15 18 40.9 222 Kerry <5 1 31.8 47

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.