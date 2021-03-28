UK Government planning to offer 3.7M vaccine doses to Ireland

The UK Government is planning to offer 3.7 million vaccine doses to Ireland, in order to lift lockdown in the North sooner.

Reports in the Sunday Times suggest it's also 'a poke in the eye' for EU leaders, as the vaccination rollout in the bloc is significantly behind the UK.

Earlier this week European Union officials tightened export rules for vaccines heading out of the jurisdiction, but didn't impose a blanket ban.

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says all contracts with his Government should be fulfilled: