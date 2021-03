Sinn Fein trail Fine Gael by just one per cent in the latest opinion poll - with backing for Fianna Fail continuing to decline.

Fine Gael has the top spot on 30 percent, with Sinn Fein in second on 29 percent.

But the Taoiseach's party Fianna Fail has slumped to just 11 percent in the Red C survey of a thousand voters for the Business Post.

Michael Brennan, the Post's political editor, says Sinn Fein will be looking to capitalise whenever the next election is called.