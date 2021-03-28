Reopening of schools likely to create “exponential growth” of Covid

An infectious diseases expert says pressing ahead with the reopening of schools is likely to create "exponential growth" of Covid-19.

624 more people have tested positive for the virus, and two further deaths have been confirmed - 38 of the new cases were in Donegal.

All primary and secondary students will return to class after the Easter break.

NPHET says there's no evidence the level of infection amongst children is because they're back at school.

Professor Gerry Killeen of UCC says that position ignores mounting international evidence to the contrary.