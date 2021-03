The Government could allow outdoor dining and non essential retail to return as soon as mid May.

Details of a re-opening strategy are set to be announced on Tuesday, following a NPHET meeting tomorrow.

Minimal changes to Level 5 are expected in April, such as resuming home-building, restarting outdoor sports for children and widening the 5km limit.

Adrian Cummins from the Restaurants Association of Ireland says a plan to return to indoor dining later this year is needed: