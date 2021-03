45 additional Covid-19 cases have been reported in Donegal this evening.

In total, there are a further 604 confirmed cases of the virus nationwide while 13 deaths have also been announced.

Of the deaths reported today, 12 occurred in March.

Donegal's 14 day incidence rate is currently 284 while the national average is 164.5.

Offaly, Donegal and Dublin have the highest infection rates, with the lowest in Kerry, Cork and Monaghan.

Sligo was the only county where no case was recorded.