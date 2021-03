Finn Harps went top of the SSE Airtricity League on Friday evening after they defeated Dundalk 2-1 at Oriel Park.

Adam Foley's brace earned Harps all three points and moved them top of the table.

The win was Ollie Horgan's sides first at Dundalk since 2006.

After the game, David Hollywood spoke with a delighted Finn Harps captain David Webster...