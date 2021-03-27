Donegal had highest speed detection nationwide for Slow Down Day

The highest speed detection nationwide for Slow Down Day was in Donegal.

Just under a thousand drivers across the country have been found speeding during a 24-hour crackdown by Gardai.

National Slow Down Day ran from 7am yesterday to 7am this morning - with 150 thousand vehicles checked in total.

Among those speeding was a driver doing 122 kilometres an hour in a 50 zone in Porthall in Lifford.

Other motorists were clocked going at 90km/h in a 60 Zone on the N15 Mullandrait Stranorlar while another was driving at 85km/h in a 60 Zone on the R267 Portnason Ballyshannon.