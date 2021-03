A Donegal based senator says discussions on the forthcoming budget must centre on eliminating economic inequality

Senator Eileen Flynn told the Seanad that there is systemic inequality which is ignored, and that must change.

Recently, the trade union Unite published a report “Hungry Bellies are not equal to Full Bellies: Exploring Inequality and Deprivation in Ireland.”

Senator Flynn told the Seanad it highlights a number of issues which need to be discussed.........