Council buildings to light up to celebrate life of Lyra McKee

Council buildings in Derry are to be illuminated in rainbow colours next month as the city reflects on the life of talented young journalist Lyra McKee, two years after her tragic murder sent shockwaves through the local community.

On April 18th 2019 the 29-year-old was killed when a gunman opened fire as violence broke out in the Creggan area of Derry, and her family and friends are still seeking justice for her murder.

In a statement The Mayor of Derry and Strabane Councillor Brian Tierney called on other local Councils to join him in marking the anniversary of her death and celebrating the life of the passionate and popular young woman who chose to make Derry her home.

Speaking at a meeting of Full Council this evening, he told Council Members he had been contacted by Lyra's partner Sara Canning to discuss ways that the people of Derry and Strabane and beyond could mark the anniversary in a positive way reflecting her brightness of spirit.

Lyra's partner Sara Canning said she hoped the people of Derry and Strabane would join with Lyra's family and friends in remembering all that Lyra had achieved in her short life.

The Guildhall and other key Council buildings will be illuminated from Monday April 12th until Sunday April 18th, and people are encouraged to take a moment to reflect on Lyra McKee's life and remember the many positive things that she stood for.

Cllr Tierney also took the opportunity to call on anyone with any information about the case to please do the right thing and contact the PSNI.