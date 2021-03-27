Average number of new cases of Covid increases by nearly 11%

The average number of new cases of Covid-19 has increased by nearly 11 per cent over the past 10 days.

The five-day average now stands at 552 - compared to 499 at the beginning of last week.

But the number of Covid patients in ICU fell to 66 last night - the lowest since January 3rd.

And there are 304 in public hospitals with the virus - the lowest since St Stephen's Day.

There were six infectious Covid patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, 3 in ICU.

Dr Alan Gaffney, the vice-president of the Intensive Care Society, says ICUs remain very busy: