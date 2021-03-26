Number of drug detections in Derry over the last 24 hours

Police in Derry have made number of drug detections over the last 24 hours.

A 36 year old man was arrested in the city yesterday afternoon on suspicion of Possession of Class B and Class C and also breach of bail. He was released pending report to the PPS.

At around 10pm last night officers became suspicious of a man in a vehicle in the Queen’s Quay area. A 46 year old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and possession of Class A and is currently in custody.

A short time later officers on patrol noted a car being driven in a concerning manner along the Madams Bank Road. The driver was stopped in the Glenabbey area and a 46 year old man arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and several drug related offences. He remains in custody.