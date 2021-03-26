Two Donegal speed detections highlighted on Slow Down Day

Road users are being urged to slow down as gardaí crackdown on speed for 24 hours.
National Slow Down Day began at 7am this morning and will run until the same time tomorrow.
Two detections in Donegal are being highlighted this afternoon ; a motorist was been clocked driving at 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N15 at Mullandrait Stranorlar, while another was detected doing 75km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall, Ballindrait.
Last year there were 148 deaths on Irish roads which was an increase of 8 from 2019.
Chief superintendent Garda National Traffic Bureau, Ray McMahon, says officers will be out in force today:
Afternoon Update 1 - National Slow Down Day 26th - 27th March 2021
During the first five hours of National Slow Down Day, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 51,373 vehicles and detected 392 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.
Notable speeds include:
• 92km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N11 Wingfield Bray Wicklow • 75km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal • 75km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N78 Drumgoole Castlecomer Kilkenny • 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N25 Lemybrien Lemybrien Waterford • 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N15 Mullandrait Stranorlar Donegal • 114km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Doddsborough Lucan Dublin • 70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N24 Bohercrow Tipperary Tipperary • 139km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 KILL WEST Kill Kildare • 83km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N3 Pollamore Far Cavan Cavan • 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N61 Knockcroghery Roscommon • 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the St Ann's Hill Blarney Cork • 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Lower Lucan Road Lucan Dublin • 129km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Meakstown Dublin11 Dublin • 77km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N62 Clongower Thurles Tipperary • 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R742 Parknacross Courtown Wexford • 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N24 Gurtnafleur Clonmel Tipperary • 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R428 Raheenadeeragh Athy Kildare • 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L3004 Killahora Glounthaune Cork • 137km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Meelick Portlaoise Laois • 114km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R772 Brownswood Enniscorthy Wexford
An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority continue to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.