Two Donegal speed detections highlighted on Slow Down Day

Road users are being urged to slow down as gardaí crackdown on speed for 24 hours.

National Slow Down Day began at 7am this morning and will run until the same time tomorrow.

Two detections in Donegal are being highlighted this afternoon ; a motorist was been clocked driving at 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N15 at Mullandrait Stranorlar, while another was detected doing 75km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall, Ballindrait.

Last year there were 148 deaths on Irish roads which was an increase of 8 from 2019.

Chief superintendent Garda National Traffic Bureau, Ray McMahon, says officers will be out in force today:

Lunchtime update -