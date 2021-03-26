Minister doesn’t rule out regional restrictions

The Health Minister hasn't ruled out regional restrictions going forward.

Stephen Donnelly also says a more targeted approach is being considered to tackle the Covid surge in South Inishowen.

This could mean introducing walk-in PCR testing and providing more information on the ground to the local community.

South Inishowen now has the second highest incidence rate of Covid-19 nationwide at 519 while the national average is currently 158.

Speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show, Minister Donnelly says measures may have to be introduced south of the peninsula to counteract the spread of the virus, he also says that restrictions on a county by county basis are not being ruled out: