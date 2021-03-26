Majority of services at LUH have now resumed

The majority of services at Letterkenny University Hospital have now resumed.

Over the last three weeks, services at the hospital resumed on a staggered basis, while inpatient surgery resumed with normal schedule on Monday of last week.

All Outpatients clinics have resumed but at a reduced level and will return to full capacity over the coming weeks as staff are released from the vaccination clinics.

Oncology, Fracture, Breast and Haematology clinics continued throughout the pandemic with appropriate distancing of patients.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says it's important that those who need care the most are referred to private hospitals to clear the waiting lists: