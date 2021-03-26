Harps launch 3rd jersey in association with Donegal Down Syndrome

Finn Harps have launched their new third kit in association with Joma Sport and the Donegal Down Syndrome Association.

The purple jersey, which is sure to become a collector’s item represents the national colour of Down syndrome Ireland. The crest of the Donegal Down syndrome association will appear on the front of the Jersey.

The launch follows the club's participation in World Down Syndrome Day when players wore purple during their warm-up before Saturday's season opener vs Bohemian FC.

Finn Harps will continue to highlight the invaluable work and activities by Donegal Down Syndrome throughout 2021 and €10 from every jersey sold will go directly to helping local services.

Aidan Campbell, Finn Harps Marketing Officer said “First and foremost we hope supporters and the public enjoy wearing the jersey which looks great and is definitely a break from convention. We know from some of our own supporters the amazing work carried out by Donegal Down Syndrome Association volunteers and we are delighted to have them represented on our jersey."

Gina Grant PRO for Donegal Down Syndrome says “ We at the Donegal Down syndrome are so proud to be associated with Finn Harps FC. Their continued support means so much to our members so for us to be on the Jersey of a team we support and watch with great pride is fantastic. We wish to thank Finn Harps and all who support them because without support from our community we wouldn’t be able to continue our work in Donegal.”

The Jersey is currently available for sale online at finnharps.ie. Please allow a fortnight for delivery.