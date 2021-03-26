Fears over ‘repeat of Christmas aftermath’ if restrictions are lifted

A Glenties Councillor says there are fears over a repeat of high Covid cases and deaths like the aftermath of Christmas, if restrictions are eased in the coming weeks.

The Glenties Local Electoral Area has for the most part, bucked the county trend of rising Covid case numbers and currently has one of the lowest rates of the virus nationwide according to latest figures.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says there is a concern in his area of potentially undoing a lot good work if restrictions were lifted.

He also believes that long terms effects of the virus are not being talked about enough: