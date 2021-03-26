Dylan Browne McMonagle wants to build wins and connections

Dundalk's all-weather track has been hosting weekly meetings through the winter on Friday's but the new flat turf season started last week with Trainers, Jockey's and Horses all getting prepared for a busy year which concludes in November.

Among them is young Donegal Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle who is homing his craft under trainer Joseph O'Brien.

In his second year apprentice Dylan wants to build on last year targeting as many wins as possible to get closer to his 95 win riding out marker.

Oisin Kelly caught up with Dylan on this weeks The Score programme...