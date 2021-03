The death has taken place of Anna Spence, nee McCelland, formely of Molanan, in her 92nd year.

Funeral service in D&R Hay Funeral Home, on Sunday 28th March at 11am. Burial afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to WH&SCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Ward 4 C/O Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagalvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ

In accordance current guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only please.