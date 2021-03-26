Almost €9 million ring-fenced for Riverine project

Almost €9 million has been ring-fenced to help create 30 acres of new cross-border community park space and infrastructure across Strabane and Lifford.

The new shared space, known as Riverine, is being funded through the EU’s PEACE IV Programme which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.

Match-funding for the project has been provided by the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

The ambitious project, which has been in the making for over a decade and has received considerable support from the community sector and local businesses, will encompass a number of uniquely designed elements.

These elements will include: a pavilion building, outdoor wetland and park space, a family fun space, cross-border pathways and greenways and a newly constructed pedestrian footbridge across the River Foyle.

Following its construction, the Riverine project will continue to promote sustained and meaningful cross-border, and cross-community relations through a range of programmed activities, targeted at various groups. This activity includes: a community heritage engagement programme; a culture and peace activity trail; a creative arts programme and a shared space connections project.

The project represents a strong working cross-border partnership between lead partner,

Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, who will share the responsibility of its construction, delivery and maintenance.