Almost 150 Donegal people have died with Covid-19

The latest CSO figures show that 147 people in Donegal have died with Covid since the pandemic began.

An additional 4 deaths were recorded since the 5th of March.

The median age of the deceased remains at 83.

The figures cover up to the 19th of March and show that 8863 people have been diagnosed with Covid19 in Donegal with the median age of cases falling from 39 to 38.

Nationally, hospitalisations have been decreasing since the peak of 1,386 in the week ending 15 January and were 163 in the week ending the 19th of March.

From the start of the pandemic, People aged over 65 account for 56% of hospitalisations.

In the week to March 19th (the most recent in these figures), 179 people were hospitalised with Covid nationally and the breakdown was as follows:

Age group. Total

0-24. 18

25-44. 24

45-64. 29

65-79. 53

80+. 39

Intensive care unit (ICU) admissions have been decreasing since the week ending 08 January and there were less than eight in the week ending 19th March down from a peak of 130

There were 88 health care workers diagnosed with the virus in the week ending the 19th of March, this is the lowest weekly figure since the week ending 28 August

In terms of deaths nationally, 4,576 have died since the pandemic began (4,314 confirmed and 262 probable)

Of them, 39 were aged 25-44, 297 were aged 45-64, 1269 were aged 65-79 and 2703 were over 80.

Throughout the pandemic, most deaths have occurred in the older age groups. In the week ending 19th March 2021, 87% of deaths were in people aged 65 years and over.

HPSC are currently reviewing underlying conditions data and for this reason information on underlying conditions has not been included in this bulletin. We will resume reporting on underlying conditions as soon as possible, following completion of this review.