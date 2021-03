Over 2700 covid fines have been given to people for attending or organising house parties.

Garda figures show almost 17 thousand fines have been issued since they were introduced during the pandemic, 650 of them in Donegal. That's 4% of the national total.

Over 12 thousand were for non essential travel, over 700 for journeys to airport or ports and almost 300 were issued for not wearing a face covering.