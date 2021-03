The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score – Former Finn Harps Goalkeeper Gavin Cullen and Manager Ollie Horgan look ahead to Harps trip to Dundalk in the Premier Division on Friday evening.

Martin McHugh talks off field GAA and his appointment to Croke Park's CCCC while we also link up with young Donegal Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle and what his 2021 targets are...