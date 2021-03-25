South Inishowen still has highest Covid rate

Latest figured show the spread of Covid 19 in the two weeks to March 22nd.

The surge in cases continues in South Inishowen with increases now being felt in the North of the peninsula. The outbreak of cases in the Milford area is now reflected in the figures while there's increases too in the Letterkenny and Lifford/Stranorlar areas.

In the South and West of the county, cases continue to fall with just 12 cases in 2 weeks in Donegal LEA and less than 5 cases in the Glenties area over same period. This means Glenties LEA has pretty much the lowest rate of Covid that you can get.

The national incident rate was 158.3 cases per 100k.

Figures cover the 14 days up to Monday (March 22)

North inishowen: ↗️ 47 cases ↗️ 277.2 per 100k

South Inishowen:↗️ 116 cases↗️ 518.6 per 100k

Milford: ↗️ 29 cases ↗️ 210.6 per 100k

Letterkenny ↗️ 67 cases ↗️ 224.9 per 100k

Lifford/Stranorlar ↗️ 73 cases ↗️ 282 per 100k

Glenties ↘️ under 5 cases ↘️ under 5 per 100k

Donegal ↘️ 12 cases ↘️ 45.3 per 100k

Figures cover the 14 days up to Monday (March 15)

North inishowen: ↗️ 27 cases ↘️ 159.2 per 100k

South Inishowen:↗️ 83 cases ↗️ 371.1 per 100k

Milford: ↘️ 5 cases ↘️ 36.3 per 100k

Letterkenny ↘️ 49 cases ↘️ 164.5 per 100k

Lifford/Stranorlar ↗️ 54 cases ↗️ 208.6 per 100k

Glenties ↘️ 8 cases ↘️ 33.4 per 100k

Donegal ↘️ 15 cases ↘️ 56.6 per 100k